Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 4th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
TOMAN, ZACKARY LYNN
Age: 42
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT