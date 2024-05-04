Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 4th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-05-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

TOMAN, ZACKARY LYNN

Age: 42

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

