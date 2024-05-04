Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 4th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CORDOVA, ANTHONY LEON

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-05-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



TOMAN, ZACKARY LYNN

Age: 42 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12541, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



