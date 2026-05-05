Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SINGH, GURJEET

Age: 31
Address: STOCKTON, CA
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-4
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

COOMBS, LONNIE TRAVYS

  • Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16681, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16681, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DECROO, COLTON MICHAEL

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

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  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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