Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SINGH, GURJEET
Age: 31
Address: STOCKTON, CA
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-4
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
COOMBS, LONNIE TRAVYS
- Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16681, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16681, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DECROO, COLTON MICHAEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.