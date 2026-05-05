Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SINGH, GURJEET

Age: 31

Address: STOCKTON, CA

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-05-4

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

COOMBS, LONNIE TRAVYS

Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties Status: PENDING, Bond: #16681, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16681, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DECROO, COLTON MICHAEL

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

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Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16683, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.