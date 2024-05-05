Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ CRUZ, DIANA

Age: 40 Address: KIRKLAND, WA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12544, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ALVAREZ, JAMES BRET

Age: 23 Address: REDLANDS, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #12545, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



WEBB, LEONARD DEAN

Age: 55 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12542, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIPSON, MICHAEL NAAMAN

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-05-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12543, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law