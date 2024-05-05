Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARTINEZ CRUZ, DIANA
Age: 40
Address: KIRKLAND, WA
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12544, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
ALVAREZ, JAMES BRET
Age: 23
Address: REDLANDS, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #12545, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
WEBB, LEONARD DEAN
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12542, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIPSON, MICHAEL NAAMAN
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12543, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER