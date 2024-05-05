Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 5th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ CRUZ, DIANA

Age: 40

Address: KIRKLAND, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12544, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

ALVAREZ, JAMES BRET

Age: 23

Address: REDLANDS, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #12545, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

WEBB, LEONARD DEAN

Age: 55

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12542, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

GIPSON, MICHAEL NAAMAN

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12543, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

