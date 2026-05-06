Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 6, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SANDERS, JASON WILLIAM

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUGAS, LADONNA LOY

Age: 69

Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-05-05

Released: 2026-05-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

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DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: , Court:



MILLER, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 45

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-05-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-05-05

Scheduled Release: 2026-05-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.