Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 6, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SANDERS, JASON WILLIAM
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUGAS, LADONNA LOY
Age: 69
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Released: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: , Court:
MILLER, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 45
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KING, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Scheduled Release: 2026-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.