Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 6, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 6, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SANDERS, JASON WILLIAM

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BUGAS, LADONNA LOY

Age: 69
Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Released: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

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  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: , Court:

MILLER, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 45
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KING, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-05-05
Scheduled Release: 2026-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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