Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 6th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WRIGHT, JEANETTE LYNN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN Age: 44 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #14155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WEEKS, CALEB LLOYD Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14153, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





CHERNY, JAYCEE MORGAN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-05-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





HENRY, KELLIE A Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14150, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT





ANTONIO GONZALEZ, EDWIN Age: 31 Address: SANDY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #14152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14152, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PRAYTOR, NEVAEH LLEH Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-05-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14151, CASH OR SURETY, $15000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.