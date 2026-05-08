Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 8, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

COLLINS, MAKAYLA JANELLE

Age: 36
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-07
Released: 2026-05-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16700, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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