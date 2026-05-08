Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

COLLINS, MAKAYLA JANELLE

Age: 36

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-07

Released: 2026-05-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16700, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.