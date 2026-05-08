Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 8, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
COLLINS, MAKAYLA JANELLE
Age: 36
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-07
Released: 2026-05-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16700, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
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