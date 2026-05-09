Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BAILEY, BRITTANEE KAE

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2026-05-08

Scheduled Release: 2026-05-11

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BENNETT, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-05-08

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

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Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER





HOALST, MELISSA ANN Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-05-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16701, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.