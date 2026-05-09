Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 9, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BAILEY, BRITTANEE KAE

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2026-05-08
Scheduled Release: 2026-05-11
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BENNETT, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-08
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:

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  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER


HOALST, MELISSA ANN

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16701, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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