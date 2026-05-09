Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 9, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BAILEY, BRITTANEE KAE
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2026-05-08
Scheduled Release: 2026-05-11
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BENNETT, JOSHUA ALLEN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-05-08
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
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- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HOALST, MELISSA ANN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16701, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.