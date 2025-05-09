Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 9th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for May 9th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


HENDRICKSON, CORY JOHNNY

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-05-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

