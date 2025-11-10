Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 10, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DUTTON, DANIEL CRAIG Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15521, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties Status: PENDING, Bond: #15521, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #15522, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



SALAZAR, CARLOS LOUIS Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-2nd+ Offense-Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Approaching or Entering Intersection-Yield Right-Of-Way-Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

