Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 10, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DUTTON, DANIEL CRAIG
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15521, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15521, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15522, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
SALAZAR, CARLOS LOUIS
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-2nd+ Offense-Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Approaching or Entering Intersection-Yield Right-Of-Way-Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.