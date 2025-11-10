Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 10, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 10, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


DUTTON, DANIEL CRAIG

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15521, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15521, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15522, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

SALAZAR, CARLOS LOUIS

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-2nd+ Offense-Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Approaching or Entering Intersection-Yield Right-Of-Way-Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15516, CASH OR SURETY, $1195, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Cowgirls Cruise Past Long Beach State, Prepare for Road Trip to UT Arlington

Cowgirls Cruise Past Long Beach State, Prepare for Road Trip to UT Arlington

Cowboys Stay Hot from Deep, Eye 3-0 Start Against Austin Peay

Cowboys Stay Hot from Deep, Eye 3-0 Start Against Austin Peay

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 9, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 9, 2025

Lady Wolves Finish as State Runners-Up After Hard-Fought Battle With Kelly Walsh

Lady Wolves Finish as State Runners-Up After Hard-Fought Battle With Kelly Walsh