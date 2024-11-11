Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


THOMAS, SEAN DEAN

Age: 52

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-11-10

Released: 2024-11-10

Arresting Agency: USFW

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

  • False Swearing, 3 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Accessory Before the Fact, 14 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal (WRNT)
    • Status: , Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


GOMEZ, NATHAN JOE

Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-11-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13343, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

