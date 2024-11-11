Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
THOMAS, SEAN DEAN
Age: 52
Address: FARSON, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-11-10
Released: 2024-11-10
Arresting Agency: USFW
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- False Swearing, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Accessory Before the Fact, 14 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal (WRNT)
- Status: , Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOMEZ, NATHAN JOE
Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-11-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13343, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court