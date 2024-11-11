Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



THOMAS, SEAN DEAN

Age: 52 Address: FARSON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-10 Released: 2024-11-10 Arresting Agency: USFW Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Charges: False Swearing, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Accessory Before the Fact, 14 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal (WRNT) Status: , Bond: #13342, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GOMEZ, NATHAN JOE

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13343, CASH OR SURETY, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.