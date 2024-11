Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



AVILA LOYA, ARMANDO

Age: 44 Address: SANDY, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-12 Arresting Agency: ICE



CASTANEDA, INO

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13348, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13348, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13348, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court





ENGLAND, JESSICA NICOLE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13344, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SENSTOCK, JOCELYNN MARIE PEARL

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13350, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





AGUILERA GARCIA, JUAN

Age: 59 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-12 Arresting Agency: ICE



CERVANTES MORALES, JUAN ANTONIO

Age: 39 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-12 Arresting Agency: ICE



OSBORN, MATTHEW LEE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #13345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #13345, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13349, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RAUDALES ZUNIGA, YAFER STEVEN

Age: 21 Address: MAGNA, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-12 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.