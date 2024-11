Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CONNIN, EDWARD DALE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #13351, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BUIST, SHENNA

Age: 39 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-11-13 Scheduled Release: 2024-11-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.