Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MORRIS, DANIELLE LYNN

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13352, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PIRTZ, JOSEPH JOHN

Age: 51 Address: THORNTON, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13355, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MEIER, JOSEPH FRANK

Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13354, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13353, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HICKMAN, KALVIN KAY

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.