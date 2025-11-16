Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 16, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUICHO GALVAN, BENJAMIN Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15559, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, AIDEN DANIEL Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



PEDLAR, DYLAN MICHAEL Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAIN, REX WADE Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

