Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 16, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HUICHO GALVAN, BENJAMIN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-15

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15559, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RAMIREZ, AIDEN DANIEL

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

PEDLAR, DYLAN MICHAEL

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LAIN, REX WADE

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

