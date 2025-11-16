Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 16, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GOMEZ RODRIGUEZ, ALONDRA
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-16
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15558, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUICHO GALVAN, BENJAMIN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-15
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15559, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, AIDEN DANIEL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Turning Movements and Signals-Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15557, CASH OR SURETY, $1130, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
PEDLAR, DYLAN MICHAEL
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15555, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LAIN, REX WADE
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.