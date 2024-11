Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 17th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MCKINNEY, JORDAN TY

Age: 21 Address: CANVAS, WV Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13361, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court





CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN

Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-11-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13362, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER





GONZALEZ, JOSE ANTONIO

Age: 19 Address: SILER, NC Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13364, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13364, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13364, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13364, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13364, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LEAL, ERNEST N

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: #13363, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court

Disorderly Conduct Status: , Bond: #13363, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: , Bond: #13363, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court





FERGEL HOSVANI, PEREZ

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-17 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13365, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #13365, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13365, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13365, CASH OR SURETY, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.