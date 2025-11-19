Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 18, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DOWDY, JOHNATHAN CODY
Age: 36
Address: LONGVIEW, TX
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-11-18
Scheduled Release: 2025-11-24
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
JACKSON, JUANITA MICHELLE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane-Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
WEIDNER, BRITTA
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15589, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.