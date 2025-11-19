Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 18, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DOWDY, JOHNATHAN CODY Age: 36 Address: LONGVIEW, TX Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-11-18 Scheduled Release: 2025-11-24 Arresting Agency: RSMC Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







JACKSON, JUANITA MICHELLE Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane-Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







WEIDNER, BRITTA Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #15589, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.