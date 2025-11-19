Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 18, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


DOWDY, JOHNATHAN CODY

Age: 36

Address: LONGVIEW, TX

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-11-18

Scheduled Release: 2025-11-24

Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



JACKSON, JUANITA MICHELLE

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic-Maintain Single Lane-Crash
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15574, CASH OR SURETY, $1695, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



WEIDNER, BRITTA

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15589, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

