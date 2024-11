Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 18th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GOLIGHTLY, CLYDE CORY

Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-17 Released: 2024-11-18 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13371, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court





DODD, BILLY RODNEY

Age: 61 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-17 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13368, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Stalking – Violation of Probation/Parole/Bail Status: PENDING, Bond: #13369, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CASSELL, DIANE LAVERNE

Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13366, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court





RICHARDS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-17 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13367, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court





BUTLER, LOUIS PAIGE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13372, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13372, CASH OR SURETY, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit & Run – Unattended Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13373, CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

Discharging Firearm (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13373, CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court





PIKE, MATTEA REBECCA

Age: 27 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-17 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.