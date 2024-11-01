Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
COOLEY, CASEY GLENN
Age: 33
Address: KNOXVILLE, TN
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13318, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT