Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


COOLEY, CASEY GLENN

Age: 33

Address: KNOXVILLE, TN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13318, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court


CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

