Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 1st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



COOLEY, CASEY GLENN

Age: 33 Address: KNOXVILLE, TN Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13318, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court





CLEVELAND, COLTON RAY Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-31 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #13319, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.