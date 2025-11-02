Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 2, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BOGLINO, BRYSON THOMAS Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15463, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #15464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



OUSLEY, HOUSTON Age: 52 Address: EAST CHICAGO, IN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ARMIJO, ESTRELLA NEVAEH Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, W Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #15467, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor Status: PENDING, Bond: #15467, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

