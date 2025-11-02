Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 2, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BOGLINO, BRYSON THOMAS
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15463, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
OUSLEY, HOUSTON
Age: 52
Address: EAST CHICAGO, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
ARMIJO, ESTRELLA NEVAEH
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, W
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15467, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15467, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.