Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 2, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BOGLINO, BRYSON THOMAS

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15463, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

OUSLEY, HOUSTON

Age: 52

Address: EAST CHICAGO, IN

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

ARMIJO, ESTRELLA NEVAEH

Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, W

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15467, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Use or Possession of Tobacco by Minor
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15467, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

