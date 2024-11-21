Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-11-20

Released: 2024-11-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13385, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court


MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-11-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

