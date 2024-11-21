Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-11-20
Released: 2024-11-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13385, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-11-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT