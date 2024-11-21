Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2024-11-20 Released: 2024-11-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13385, CASH OR SURETY, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court





MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 58 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13386, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.