Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GONZALEZ LABRADO, HECTOR SAUL

Age: 29

Address: LONGMOUNT, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-11-22

Scheduled Release: 2024-11-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


BEUTEL, KARSON JAMES

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-11-22

Released: 2024-11-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Careless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13390, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13390, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

