Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GONZALEZ LABRADO, HECTOR SAUL
Age: 29
Address: LONGMOUNT, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-11-22
Scheduled Release: 2024-11-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BEUTEL, KARSON JAMES
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-11-22
Released: 2024-11-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Careless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13390, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13390, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court