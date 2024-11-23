Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GONZALEZ LABRADO, HECTOR SAUL

Age: 29 Address: LONGMOUNT, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-11-22 Scheduled Release: 2024-11-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BEUTEL, KARSON JAMES

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2024-11-22 Released: 2024-11-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Careless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13390, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13390, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.