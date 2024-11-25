Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TANNER, BRYSON LANCE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-11-24
Released: 2024-11-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13397, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exhibit Acceleration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13397, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.