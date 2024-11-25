Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


TANNER, BRYSON LANCE

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-11-24

Released: 2024-11-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13397, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Exhibit Acceleration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13397, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

