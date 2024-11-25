Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TANNER, BRYSON LANCE

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2024-11-24 Released: 2024-11-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13397, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Acceleration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13397, CASH OR SURETY, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.