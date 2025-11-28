Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 28, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VOYLES, SCOTT NELSON
Age: 37
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VILLALOBOS, TERAN
Age: 28
Address: OREM, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-11-27
Arresting Agency: ICE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.