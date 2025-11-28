Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 28, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





VOYLES, SCOTT NELSON Age: 37 Address: RIVERTON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







VILLALOBOS, TERAN Age: 28 Address: OREM, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-11-27 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.