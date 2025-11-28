Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 28, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VOYLES, SCOTT NELSON

Age: 37

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUBECK, JAMES DOMANIC

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VILLALOBOS, TERAN

Age: 28

Address: OREM, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-11-27

Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

