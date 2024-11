Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 28th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



REMICK, CORY B

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13412, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #13412, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BYERS, ROBERT GRANT

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13414, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court

Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #13414, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court





GUSTAFSON, GREGORY ANDREW

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13413, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13413, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13411, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13410, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





PAVEY, CECILIA ANN

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-11-27 Scheduled Release: 2024-12-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BARRERA, LATICIA DENISE

Age: 29 Address: ARAPAHOE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13408, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13409, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CAZIER, ELIZABETH ANN

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13407, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court





RICHARDS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: THEFT: 5TH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13406, CASH OR SURETY, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



