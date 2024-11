Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 29th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WHITE, CODY SAMUEL

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13421, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 18 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13422, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HARPER, KYLE THOMAS

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #13419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CAPTAIN, TERRY LYNN

Age: 43 Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13416, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13415, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.