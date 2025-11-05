Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 5, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DEVINE, JACK LYNN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2025-11-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15490, CASH, $2622, Court: OTHER
KUNKLE, BRIANNE MICHELLE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15486, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GREENE, TRENTON MARK
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-11-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15480, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15481, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-11-04
Scheduled Release: 2025-11-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15482, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMON, ALINA LUCIA
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2025-11-04
Released: 2025-11-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Turning at Intersections
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.