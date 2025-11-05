Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 5, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 5, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DEVINE, JACK LYNN

Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2025-11-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15490, CASH, $2622, Court: OTHER

KUNKLE, BRIANNE MICHELLE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15486, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

GREENE, TRENTON MARK

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-11-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15480, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15481, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-11-04

Scheduled Release: 2025-11-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15482, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SIMON, ALINA LUCIA

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2025-11-04

Released: 2025-11-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Turning at Intersections
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Green River, Rock Springs Set for State Swimming Championships in Laramie

Green River, Rock Springs Set for State Swimming Championships in Laramie

Lady Wolves Set for State Tournament Showdown in Casper

Lady Wolves Set for State Tournament Showdown in Casper

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 4, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 4, 2025

Cowboys Cruise Past Northern State 99-75 in Season Opener

Cowboys Cruise Past Northern State 99-75 in Season Opener