Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 5, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DEVINE, JACK LYNN Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-11-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15490, CASH, $2622, Court: OTHER



KUNKLE, BRIANNE MICHELLE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine, 2 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15486, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GREENE, TRENTON MARK Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-11-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: #15480, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15481, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PUNCHES, DUSTIN KENNETH LEA

Age: 48 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-11-04 Scheduled Release: 2025-11-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15482, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMON, ALINA LUCIA Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-11-04 Released: 2025-11-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Turning at Intersections Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #15483, CASH OR SURETY, $950, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

