Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MEEDS, DECLAN RAY Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-11-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #15493, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



KING, MICHAEL ANTHONY Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-11-05 Released: 2025-11-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYRNE, JEREME ALEXANDER

Age: 38

Address: RAPID CITY, SD

Booking: 2025-11-05

Released: 2025-11-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15491, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties Status: PENDING, Bond: #15491, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

