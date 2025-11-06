Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MEEDS, DECLAN RAY
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-11-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15493, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
KING, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2025-11-05
Released: 2025-11-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BYRNE, JEREME ALEXANDER
Age: 38
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking: 2025-11-05
Released: 2025-11-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15491, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15491, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.