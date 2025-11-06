Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MEEDS, DECLAN RAY

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-11-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15493, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

KING, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2025-11-05

Released: 2025-11-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BYRNE, JEREME ALEXANDER

Age: 38
Address: RAPID CITY, SD
Booking: 2025-11-05
Released: 2025-11-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15491, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Resisting Officers-Hinder, Obstruct or Interfere in Discharge of Official Duties
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15491, CASH OR SURETY, $570, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

