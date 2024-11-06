Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-11-05

Scheduled Release: 2025-02-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (WRNT PR) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court





VINSON, DAVID ALEX

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-05 Arresting Agency: SCSCO Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





AHOLA, TAYLOR JESUS

Age: 24 Address: OAKLAND, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.