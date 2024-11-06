Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-11-05
Scheduled Release: 2025-02-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (WRNT PR)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court


VINSON, DAVID ALEX

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-11-05

Arresting Agency: SCSCO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


AHOLA, TAYLOR JESUS

Age: 24

Address: OAKLAND, NE

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-11-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

