Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-11-05
Scheduled Release: 2025-02-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
VINSON, DAVID ALEX
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSCO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AHOLA, TAYLOR JESUS
Age: 24
Address: OAKLAND, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-11-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court