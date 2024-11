Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ABEYTA, RIKKI L

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13331, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LEE, ANTONIO KAYE

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempt- Substantial Step, 2 counts (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Schedule II Substances (REACT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





BROWN, STEVEN

Age: 36 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: NWS



XALIN TZOY, BENITO VIDAL

Age: 30 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: ICE



CHALIN SABAL, JUAN PABLO

Age: 19 Address: JACKSON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: ICE



RIGBY, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age: 36 Address: BYERS, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PHILLIPS, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Scheduled Release: 2024-11-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PIERCE, LANDON PAUL

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13332, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13332, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

POSSESSION OR USE OF NICOTINE BY PERSON UNDER AGE OF 21 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13332, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GYLLING, TYTAN RODNEY

Age: 20 Address: MANASSA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13333, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.