Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



JENSEN, CODY JAMES

Age: 30 Address: FARSON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-07 Released: 2024-11-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13335, CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





TAFT, TANNER JACK

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-11-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Abuse or Neglect (Required to Report) (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13334, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: OTHER





HAMILTON, WILLIAM

Age: 33 Address: TORRINGTON, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-07 Arresting Agency: NWS



BLAGG, JESSE

Age: 47 Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-07 Arresting Agency: NWS



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-11-07 Scheduled Release: 2024-11-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





VANPOELVOORDE, STEVEN ARTHUR

Age: 30 Address: HOUSTON, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13336, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.