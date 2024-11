Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BROWN-CABRERA, ADRIANO CARLOS

Age: 19 Address: RIVERTON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-08 Released: 2024-11-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #13337, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13337, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HUERTA BARRERA, RUBEN

Age: 26 Address: LOGAN, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-08 Arresting Agency: ICE



GARCIA LOPEZ, SERGIO

Age: 60 Address: KEARNS, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-11-08 Arresting Agency: ICE



CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-11-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13338, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.