Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 1, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SWEAT, JANETTE P
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RASMUSSEN, GREGORIO JAMES KELLY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-09-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15244, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15244, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.