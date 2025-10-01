Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 1, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SWEAT, JANETTE P Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RASMUSSEN, GREGORIO JAMES KELLY Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-09-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15244, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15244, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

