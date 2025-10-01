Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 1, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 1, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SWEAT, JANETTE P

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RASMUSSEN, GREGORIO JAMES KELLY

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-09-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15244, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #15244, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Wranglers Edge Lady Tigers in Five-Set Battle

Wranglers Edge Lady Tigers in Five-Set Battle

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Sept. 29, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for September 30, 2025