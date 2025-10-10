Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 10, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
YOUNG, JODY DEAN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15295, CASH OR SURETY, $1555, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-10-09
Scheduled Release: 2025-10-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LONG, COLT LAYTON
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-10-09
Scheduled Release: 2025-10-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.