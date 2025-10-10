Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 10, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 10, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15295, CASH OR SURETY, $1555, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT

Age: 65

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-10-09

Scheduled Release: 2025-10-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LONG, COLT LAYTON

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2025-10-09

Scheduled Release: 2025-10-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

