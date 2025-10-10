Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 10, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

YOUNG, JODY DEAN Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15295, CASH OR SURETY, $1555, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



MAXEY, SHERMAN KENT Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-10-09 Scheduled Release: 2025-10-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, COLT LAYTON Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-10-09 Scheduled Release: 2025-10-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

