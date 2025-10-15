Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 15, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 15, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


LOUCHAME, MOAD

Age: 25

Address: HARWOOD HEIGHTS, IL

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL

Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-14

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15344, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Lady Wolves Sweep Riverton, Extend Momentum Into Conference Weekend

Lady Wolves Sweep Riverton, Extend Momentum Into Conference Weekend

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

Rock Springs Man Held on $100,000 Bond Following Incident Involving RSPD

Rock Springs Man Held on $100,000 Bond Following Incident Involving RSPD

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025