Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 15, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LOUCHAME, MOAD
Age: 25
Address: HARWOOD HEIGHTS, IL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15344, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.