Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 15, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LOUCHAME, MOAD Age: 25 Address: HARWOOD HEIGHTS, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Homicide By Vehicle – Reckless Status: PENDING, Bond: #15346, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 52 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15344, CASH OR SURETY, $250, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

