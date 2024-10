Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 2, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



POTTER, ERIC MATTHEW

Age: 57 Address: DENVER, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BLUE, KELVIN TROVIA

Age: 42 Address: WILLISTON, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #13213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #13213, BOND REQ



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.