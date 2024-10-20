Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13268, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court





GAMBLE, ELIZABETH ANNE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.