Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13268, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court


GAMBLE, ELIZABETH ANNE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

