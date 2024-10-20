Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13268, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
GAMBLE, ELIZABETH ANNE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT