Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 21, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GATES, KATHRYN RENEE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15381, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15381, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15381, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

