Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 21, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GATES, KATHRYN RENEE Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15381, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15381, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #15381, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

