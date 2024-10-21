Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DIMICK, AUSTIN DALE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13269, CASH, $3000, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ELSTON, MARK DAVID YODER
Age: 44
Booking Type: PRE TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13271, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court