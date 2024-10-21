Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DIMICK, AUSTIN DALE

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13269, CASH, $3000, Court: GR Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ELSTON, MARK DAVID YODER

Age: 44 Booking Type: PRE TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13271, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.