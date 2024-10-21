Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


DIMICK, AUSTIN DALE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13269, CASH, $3000, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


ELSTON, MARK DAVID YODER

Age: 44

Booking Type: PRE TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13271, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

