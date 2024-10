Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DE LA CRUZ, KELSEY ROSE

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13276, CASH OR SURETY, $1927, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13276, CASH OR SURETY, $1927, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13276, CASH OR SURETY, $1927, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13276, CASH OR SURETY, $1927, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13276, CASH OR SURETY, $1927, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-10-21 Scheduled Release: 2024-11-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RADAKOVICH, CLINTON DALE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LORENZ, BENJAMIN JOSEPH

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #13274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13272, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13273, CASH, $580, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.