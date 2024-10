Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



THOMPSON, BRYAN CLARE

Age: 49 Address: WANSHIP, UT Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13289, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Taking of Child into Custody-Abandoned, Lost, Illness, Injury or Endangerment (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13288, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





FAHRNEY, JENNIFER RENEE

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13282, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GARFIELD, KYMBERLYN IVY

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #13280, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARFIELD, DUANE PETER Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #13279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





NELSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age: 26 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13284, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13283, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA

Age: 33 Address: HAMPTON, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13286, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13287, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13285, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CONNOR SMITH, KYLE ALEXANDER

Age: 27 Address: SEATTLE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13281, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





BERASIS, NICHOLE

Age: 42 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO



PARRY, BRIAN LEE

Age: 46 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO



BLACK, JOHN THOMAS

Age: 61 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO



TURNER, RICHARD ALLEN

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Register as a Sex Offender 2nd and Subseq (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





OSBORN, NICOLE LYNN

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13291, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





LAMORIE, DEBORA ANN

Age: 63 Address: ARLINGTON, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13290, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13290, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass Status: PENDING, Bond: #13290, CASH OR SURETY, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.