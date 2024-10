Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 25th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ROBINSON, ERICKA LOUISE

Age: 18 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13297, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13296, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROGERS, TOBY ALLYN

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-10-24 Released: 2024-10-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13295, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13295, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13295, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #13295, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #13295, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.