Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 26th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GALVAN, JOSE

Age: 26

Address: LINDSAY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Color of Lighting Devices
    • Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

