Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 26th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GALVAN, JOSE
Age: 26
Address: LINDSAY, CA
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Color of Lighting Devices
- Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT