Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 26th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GALVAN, JOSE

Age: 26 Address: LINDSAY, CA Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Color of Lighting Devices Status: , Bond: #13298, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.