Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 29, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DEVORE, TYRELL K
Age: 36
Address: HUMBOLDT, AZ
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2025-10-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15429, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.