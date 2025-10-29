Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 29, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

DEVORE, TYRELL K

Age: 36

Address: HUMBOLDT, AZ

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2025-10-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15429, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

