Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 3, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VIEIRA, EUGENE RAYMOND RAYMOND

Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13215, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13215, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court





ATSEMET, AMANUEL

Age: 36 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13217, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER





MORROW, NICHOLAS BLAKE

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13218, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.