Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 3, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
VIEIRA, EUGENE RAYMOND RAYMOND
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13215, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13215, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
ATSEMET, AMANUEL
Age: 36
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13217, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MORROW, NICHOLAS BLAKE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13218, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court