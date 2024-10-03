Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 3, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


VIEIRA, EUGENE RAYMOND RAYMOND

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13215, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13215, CASH OR SURETY, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court


ATSEMET, AMANUEL

Age: 36

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-02

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13217, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER


MORROW, NICHOLAS BLAKE

Age: 40

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13218, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

