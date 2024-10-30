Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MENDOZA, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court


TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JACOB

Age: 20

Address: MOUND VALLEY, KS

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO


GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

