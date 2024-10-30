Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MENDOZA, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court
TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JACOB
Age: 20
Address: MOUND VALLEY, KS
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT