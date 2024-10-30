Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MENDOZA, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13311, CASH OR SURETY, $1960, Court: GR Municipal Court





TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JACOB

Age: 20 Address: MOUND VALLEY, KS Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO



GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13309, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13310, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.