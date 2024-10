Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 4, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

VALENCIA CUEVAS, HECTOR

Age: 33 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: KANSAS CITY, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #13224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BELTRAN COLIMA, CERVANDO

Age: 35 Address: KANSAS CITY, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #13225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOUGHERTY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Trespass (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13223, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court







JIMENEZ CASTRO, JUAN

Age: 31 Address: AFTON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-03 Arresting Agency: ICE

PARRY, SUSAN LYNN

Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #13220, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13220, CASH OR SURETY, $670, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.