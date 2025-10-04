Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 4, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BURTON, KYLE DOUGLAS Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-10-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT


