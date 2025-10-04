Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 4, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BURTON, KYLE DOUGLAS
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2025-10-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.