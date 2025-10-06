Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CRUZ VALERA, JOSE ANGEL Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-10-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WALGREN, NATALIE CHRISTINE Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-05 Arresting Agency: GPRD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #15277, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SINCLAIR, SARAH ELIZABETH Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-10-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15281, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15282, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

