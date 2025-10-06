Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CRUZ VALERA, JOSE ANGEL
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-10-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WALGREN, NATALIE CHRISTINE
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-05
Arresting Agency: GPRD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15277, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SINCLAIR, SARAH ELIZABETH
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15281, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15282, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.