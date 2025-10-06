Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 6, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CRUZ VALERA, JOSE ANGEL

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-10-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WALGREN, NATALIE CHRISTINE

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-05

Arresting Agency: GPRD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15277, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15278, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SINCLAIR, SARAH ELIZABETH

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15281, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15282, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

