Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 7, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


LUTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 36

Address: ETNA, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

