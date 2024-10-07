Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 7, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LUTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age: 36
Address: ETNA, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT