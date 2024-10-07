Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 7, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LUTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 36 Address: ETNA, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #13228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.