Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



EBELL, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 43 Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-08 Scheduled Release: 2024-10-10 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ZEKAN, MINDILYN ELIZABETH

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-10-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GARCES ARDILA, LERCY

Age: 38 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-10-08 Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.