Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


EBELL, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 43

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-10-08

Scheduled Release: 2024-10-10

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


ZEKAN, MINDILYN ELIZABETH

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-10-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


GARCES ARDILA, LERCY

Age: 38

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-10-08

Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Pokes in the Pros: Muma Aids Jaguars in First Win

Pokes in the Pros: Muma Aids Jaguars in First Win

Cowboys Host San Diego State for First Time Since 2016

Cowboys Host San Diego State for First Time Since 2016

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 8, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 8, 2024

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pumbaa, Chloe & Ursula

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Pumbaa, Chloe & Ursula