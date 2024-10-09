Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 9, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
EBELL, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 43
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-10-08
Scheduled Release: 2024-10-10
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZEKAN, MINDILYN ELIZABETH
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-10-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- THEFT: USE OR DISPOSE – UND $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCES ARDILA, LERCY
Age: 38
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-10-08
Arresting Agency: ICE